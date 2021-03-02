Cleburne opens COVID-19 vaccine hub to Bosque County residents

Body

Johnson County has been designated as a hub for COVID-19 vaccinations and has listed Bosque County as one they are supporting.

1000 doses of the vaccine will be earmarked for the hub each week and will be given by appointment only.

The sign-up list opens at 9 a.m. every Monday morning and those interested in receiving the vaccine will need to register online at www.cleburne.net/ covid19vaccine or call 817- 357-4456 for assistance. Once all doses have been accounted for, registration will close until the next Monday.

During the open comments portion of Tuesday’s Commissioners Court Meeting, Bosque County Judge Cindy Vanlandingham said Johnson County Judge Roger Harmon made arrangements to transfer 1000 COVID-19 vaccines to Bosque County.

As of 4:50 p.m. Monday, the Texas DSHS website reported 1,306 confirmed cases and 289 probable cases of COVID-19 in Bosque County. 146 cases were still active while 1,419 had recovered. 30 deaths have been reported for the county.

As of 4:23 p.m. Monday, the Texas DSHS website reported 2,152 individuals had received the first round of the COVID-19 vaccine in Bosque County and 1,291 individuals had been fully inoculated.

As of Tuesday Morning, Goodall-Witcher Healthcare had tested 7,607 individuals for COVID-19. 5,349 of those tests came back negative while 927 were positive. 11 cases remained pending.

On Feb. 25, Clifton ISD notified the public a middle school teacher tested positive for COVID-19. The teacher had not returned to campus since testing positive and last had contact with CMS students and staff on Feb. 22. Those believed to be in close contact have been notified.

On Feb. 26, Clifton ISD notified the public a middle school student had tested positive for COVID-19. The student had not returned to campus since testing positive and last had contact with CMS students and staff on Feb. 25. Those believed to have been in close contact have been notified.

Meridian ISD has not reported any new cases of COVID-19 on campus.