New cases of COVID-19 on the decline

As of 3:30 p.m. Monday, Texas DSHS reported 1,571 cumulative cases of COVID-19 in Bosque County. 1,287 of those cases are confirmed and 284 are probable. 1,399 cases have recovered and there have been 28 deaths.

“Recovered cases are outpacing new cases,” said Bosque County Emergency Management Coordinator Chris Anderson.

As of Monday morning, Goodall-Witcher Healthcare reported 7,482 individuals had been tested for COVID-19. 5,270 tests came back negative while 921 were positive. Seven cases were pending.

1,812 people in Bosque county have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 1,135 have been fully vaccinated.

“We need to continue following the same safety rules we have up to this point,” said Anderson. “Separate yourself as much as possible when in public, wear a mask and wash your hands or use hand sanitizer after touching anything in public that may be contaminated.”

Those who have been tested for COVID-19 and have not yet received their results should assume they are positive and selfquarantine in the meantime.