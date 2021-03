The Bosque County Republican party will hold a meeting on Tuesday, March 16 at 6:30 p.m. at the Clifton Civic Center. The meeting will include a campaign to stop wind turbines in Bosque County and congressional updates. Bosque County Sheriff Trace Hendricks and Bosque County Judge Cindy Vanlandingham will also speak during the meeting. Dinner will not be available, but coffee will be served.

To access content, please login. Subscribe to the Clifton Record or to the Meridan Tribune.