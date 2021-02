Bosque County Citizens Against Wind Turbines, a recently formed group opposed to the building of wind turbine farms in Bosque County, has been working to provide residents with information regarding the turbine farms. Bosque County resident Scott McAfee, who spoke during the Feb. 1 Commissioners Court meeting, said one of the primary goals of the organization is to bring awareness to the people…

To access content, please login. Subscribe to the Clifton Record or to the Meridan Tribune.