Subhead Action looms in commissioners court

Steve Harr speaks on behalf of residents in Bosque County who oppose the building of wind turbines during Monday’s commissioners court meeting. Ashley Barner | Meridian Tribune

During the open comments portion of Monday’s commissioners court meeting, Meridian resident Paul Hardcastle asked the commissioners how many people have been for the building of wind turbines in Bosque County. Most commissioners said they’ve had no one call them in favor of the turbines, but Bosque County Commissioner Precinct 1 Billy Hall said he had two individuals call him in favor of them…