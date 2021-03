The number of new COVID-19 cases reported in Texas in the past week dropped to 43,328, according to the Coronavirus Resource Center at Johns Hopkins University of Medicine. That’s down 22 percent from the previous week and down nearly 73 percent from the record high of 158,922 recorded the week of Jan. 10. However, recorded deaths in Texas rose to 1,730, up 17 percent from the previous week…

