In Monday’s Commissioners Court meeting Bosque County Emergency Management Coordinator Chris Anderson updated the court that the COVID-19 numbers reported by the Texas DSHS website were inaccurate, and in lieu of spreading misinformation, would continue to hold off on posting numbers on the dedicated Bosque County Emergency Management Facebook page. According to Anderson, the DSHS changed their…

To access content, please login. Subscribe to the Clifton Record or to the Meridan Tribune.