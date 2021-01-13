COVID-19 update

Body

COVID-19 cases in Bosque County continue to rise as the remaining doses of the vaccine were distributed last week.

On Monday, the Texas DSHS website reported 776 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Bosque County, up 66 from the previous week. There are 208 active cases, and 708 cases are listed as recovered or inactive. The county also saw another death, bringing the total to 18.

DSHS also reports 420 doses of the vaccine have been given out in the county, and 12 people have now been fully vaccinated with both doses.

Last Thursday Goodall-Witcher Healthcare suspended its COVID-19 vaccine wait list as all available doses had been or would be administered. They ask that those still interested in receiving the vaccine wait to make an appointment until more doses arrive.

Also last week, Goodall-Witcher set up vaccine clinics at the Clifton Community Center and the Meridian Community Center to help expedite the administration process. Patients who had already made an appointment to receive the COVID-19 vaccine were asked to go to the respective community centers where they received the vaccine from members of the Goodall-Witcher staff.

The staff was able to dispense the vaccine quickly and efficiently while the clinic remained clear for regularly scheduled appointments.

On Monday, Goodall-Witcher reported 6,060 people had been tested for COVID-19. 4,361 of those tests came back negative, 763 were positive and zero are pending.

On Jan. 8 Clifton ISD reported one student from the high school campus had been diagnosed with COVID-19.

Meridian has not had any cases on campus since Dec. of last year.

Texas DSHS recommends those who have been tested for COVID-19 but have not yet received their results assume they are positive and remain in self quarantine. They are attributing the rise in cases to individuals not following these guidelines.

“We need to continue to follow the same safety rules we have up to this point,” said Bosque County Emergency Management Coordinator Chris Anderson. “Separate yourselves as much as possible when in public, wear a face mask and wash your hands or use hand sanitizer after touching anything in public that may be contaminated.”