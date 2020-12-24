Goodall-Witcher receives first round of COVID-19 vaccine

  • Santos Murillo became the youngest member of the frontline staff to receive the COVID-19 vaccination, delivered by Carrie Oberhaus.
  • CEO and President Adam Willmann, Clifton Clinic Manager Carrie Oberhaus and Nurse Mandy Ringo break out the first shipment of the COVID-19 vaccine Wednesday.
  • Mandy Ringo prepares the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to be delivered at Goodall-Witcher Wednesday.
  • COVID-19 vaccine ready for doses to be administered.
  • Dr. Skylar Bizzell becomes the first Goodall-Witcher physician to receive the COVID-19 vaccination from Mandy Ringo.
Goodall-Witcher received their first round of COVID-19 vaccines Wednesday and began inoculating their staff.  Read the next issue of the Meridian Tribune for more details.

 