Goodall-Witcher receives first round of COVID-19 vaccine

Image Santos Murillo became the youngest member of the frontline staff to receive the COVID-19 vaccination, delivered by Carrie Oberhaus. CEO and President Adam Willmann, Clifton Clinic Manager Carrie Oberhaus and Nurse Mandy Ringo break out the first shipment of the COVID-19 vaccine Wednesday. Mandy Ringo prepares the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to be delivered at Goodall-Witcher Wednesday. COVID-19 vaccine ready for doses to be administered. Dr. Skylar Bizzell becomes the first Goodall-Witcher physician to receive the COVID-19 vaccination from Mandy Ringo. Body Goodall-Witcher received their first round of COVID-19 vaccines Wednesday and began inoculating their staff. Read the next issue of the Meridian Tribune for more details.