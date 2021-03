Tabitha Harrison speaks about her career as an investigator and her time digging into Bosque County’s bloody history at last Thursday’s Rotary Club meeting. Ashley Barner | Meridian Tribune

Tabitha Harrison is a war veteran, former Bosque County Sheriff’s Deputy, city police officer and CPS investigator, and is now a special investigator for the Department of Family and Protective Services. In 2013 she began researching stories from Bosque County’s past that would eventually add author to her resume. A Bloody History of Bosque County, Texas is a book that tells the story of murder…