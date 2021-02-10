Love for Our Locals requested items for February

Body

Love for Our Locals, a new program through Clifton Main Street designed to provide non-food essential household items to families in need, has provided a list of items they are looking for during their first quarter initiative to deliver essential kitchen items to households, as well as items they take on a regular basis.

Requested items for February include can openers, pots, pans, colanders, kitchen utensils and cleaning supplies. Love for Our Locals asks that donors limit paper goods as they prefer to focus on reusable items.

Donated items Love for Our Locals will always take include deodorant, shampoo and conditioner (care products for Afro-textured hair would be greatly appreciated), soap, toothbrushes, toothpaste, mouthwash, dental floss, lip balm, lotion, safety razors, menstrual hygiene products, diapers and wipes, laundry detergent, fabric softeners and dryer sheets and dish soap.