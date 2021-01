LINDA ISBELL

Linda Joe LeBarre Isbell, of Clifton, Texas, passed into her new life on Wednesday, January 20 after a determined battle against Covid-19 in Ascension Providence Hospital in Waco, Texas. A memorial service will be held at First United Methodist Church in Clifton, Texas at 11:00 am on her birthday and planned retirement day, Wednesday, January 27, with Rev. Mary Gean Cope presiding. State mandated…