Meridian Parks and Rec free outdoor movie night

Body

The Meridian Parks & Recreation have announced the showing of Happy Feet on Saturday, January 16th at 6:30 p.m. This free event will begin at 5:30 p.m. with themed music playing and free hotdogs and popcorn will be available while supplies last. The movie presentation will begin at 6:00 pm with a classic Looney Tune cartoon short, followed by previews of upcoming films. Bring your favorite camping chair or stadium seat as well as blankets to the amphitheater. Should it be inclement weather, the showing will move to the Meridian Civic Center.