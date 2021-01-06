New website and Best of Bosque kickoff

Body

It’s a new year and the times they are a changing!

One of the first things we are doing is changing our URL on both our websites from www. cliftonrecord.com and www. meridiantribune.com to www.BosqueCountyToday. com. For nine years BosqueCountyToday.com was used for both markets and it just makes sense to resurrect that for ease of use for you and for our editorial team. For you the reader, it allows you to catch all the news that is happening in and around Bosque County. For us here, it allows us to be more proactive in updating our website as things occur in our communities. It seems like a win-win situation for everyone. We hope you agree.

Speaking of bringing things back, in this edition we are kicking off our nomination period for the Best of Bosque County 2020. Yes, I said 2020. It was a tough year and I’m sure most of us are glad it’s over. However, businesses stayed open and good people continued to do good things, despite the pandemic. It’s time to celebrate all of that.

In today’s paper there is a printed ballot whereby you can nominate your favorite in a variety of categories to include people, places and things that make our lives better in one way or another. From the best place to grab a hamburger to the best place to hold a wedding reception, we’ve tried to cover it all by giving you the opportunity to give a shout out to who you deem is the Best Of in each category. Today’s nomination form is the only one that will be in print. However, if you’d like to do it online, go to www. BosqueCountyToday.com and click on the top banner to make your nominations. It is actually easier to do it online and saves you the trip of either mailing or delivering your nomination form to our office in Clifton. With each nomination form, whether it be in print or online, we are asking for your name, email address and phone number.

Nominations will close on January 20th and actual voting will begin, both in print and online, on January 21st and run through February 12th. We will then publish a special section on Wednesday, March 3rd listing all the winners. The section will publish in both newspapers and it will be available online at www. BosqueCountyToday.com for the remainder of the year.

We have a lot planned for the New Year and we are so appreciative of the support you provide to both of our community newspapers. You will hear me say often that it’s because of you that we do what we do. In this, our first edition of 2021, here’s to a happy, healthy and prosperous New Year for everyone!