Subhead Citizens ask for no tax abatement

Bosque County Commissioners Court was packed Thursday, Feb. 25 as many Bosque County residents came to speak out against granting tax abatements to prospective wind turbines. “The basic issue we’re talking about on tax abatement is the issue of equity,” said Bosque County resident Doug Kieta. I don’t care if the business comes in but to be honest, I’d rather subsidize Ace Hardware who employs 35…