The Ringness House Museum hosts tour groups from all over the world. Above, a tour group from Norway poses for a group photo at the museum. Courtesy Photo

We are proud to announce that Ringness House Museum has received a grant from Clifton Higher Education Finance Corporation (CHEFC). Last January, as our board sat down to plan the year 2020, we were faced with an unusually meager bank account. We quickly determined that it was imperative that we raise our income in the coming year beyond what we had in the past year. Thus we began to organize our…