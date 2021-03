Bosque Museum will be hosting a book signing for Seth Witcher’s upcoming book A Requiem for Camelot on March 20th from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. The book is a collection of memories, writings and stories about Witcher’s experiences growing up in Clifton and generations past. During the event, participants will be able to pick up and pay for preordered books. Refreshments will be on hand to enjoy while…

