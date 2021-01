Forrest Murphy/Clifton Record/Clifton junior Jorge Rodriguez (20) goes up over the Riesel defense for a jumper.

The Clifton Cubs would not go down without a fight Saturday afternoon (Jan. 2) at home, clawing their way back from a longtime 20-point deficit versus District 17-3A opponent Riesel before the latter ultimately pulled away in the game’s waning minutes, 61-45. Clifton pulled within nine points (49-40) after junior Seth Payne sunk 2-of-3 free throws with 3:55 left in regulation, the closest the…