Forrest Murphy/Clifton Record/Iredell senior Hunter Sheffield (10) and the Dragons defeated the Walnut Springs Hornets, 63-54.

The Iredell Dragons enjoyed a come-from-behind victory over Bosque County neighbor Walnut Springs Saturday (Jan. 2), eventually pulling away in the fourth quarter with a 17-9 run en route to a 63-54 victory. The Hornets for their part proved a scrappy opponent, finding ample success from beyond the three-point arc, sinking seven three-point field goals while racing out to a 17-12 first-quarter…