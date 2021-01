Forrest Murphy/Clifton Record/Clifton sophomore Kambrie Kettler (10) drives past a defender.

The Clifton Lady Cubs opened their District 17-3A home matchup versus the Riesel Lady Indians Saturday morning (Jan. 2) with a 7-0 run and never looked back, sprinting past the latter, 43-18 in a blowout win. Fueled by an early full-court press which flustered Riesel into a flurry of turnovers, Clifton capitalized with a 17-6 first-quarter lead which continued to snowball throughout the game. …