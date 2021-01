Forrest Murphy/Clifton Record/Iredell's Sage Potter (15) and the Lady Dragons defeated Walnut Springs, 57-27.

Iredell seniors Ali Guereca and Emily Wellborn combined for all 29 of their team’s first-quarter points versus the Walnut Springs Lady Hornets Saturday (Jan. 2), helping pave the way for a 57-27 win over their District 20-1A opponent. The hot start proved exactly what Iredell Head Girls’ Basketball Coach Jarred Shaffer said he was looking for coming into the game, adding that his players’…