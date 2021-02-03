Body

Bosque County Emergency Coordinator Chris Anderson gave his weekly COVID-19 update during Monday’s Commissioners Court meeting.

Anderson said DSHS combined two databases collecting COVID-19 cases into one, meaning hundreds of thousands of cases across the state weren’t being reported. DSHS told Anderson he could expect an extra 420 cases to be added to Bosque County’s numbers.

“Since the cases are over 14 days old, they will go to the cumulative list and not the active list,” said Anderson.

The Texas DSHS website reports that as of Monday at 1:40 p.m. there are 1,205 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Bosque County, 1,169 of those having recovered, while deaths in the county jumped to 25.

885 people have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 167 people have received both doses in the county.

Bosque County is still receiving COVID-19 vaccines that require two shots but nine million doses of the single dose vaccine were reported to be sent out to the US. At the moment it is unclear how many doses will make their way to Texas and Bosque County.

“As soon as I confirm the single dose vaccines are in Bosque County, I will probably just report the total number inoculated,” said Anderson.

Goodall-Witcher Healthcare said although they have not received any new doses of the vaccine, the second doses have arrived and they are continuing to schedule those shots.

As of Tuesday morning, Goodall-Witcher reported 7,043 people have been tested for COVID-19. 4,953 of those tests were negative while 882 were positive. 27 tests remain pending.

Clifton ISD has not reported any new cases of COVID-19 on campus, but Meridian ISD reported on Jan. 28 that two high school students have tested positive and were last on campus on Jan. 25. Those who were in close contact with the students have been notified and proper precaution has been taken.