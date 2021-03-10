COVID-19 update vaccine availability strengthens in county

Body

Goodall-Witcher Healthcare is scheduling for COVID-19 vaccinations by appointment only for March 12. Those interested can register via a link provided on their website at www.gwhealthcare.org or their Facebook page, or call their COVID-19 hotline at 254-675-7941.

Johnson County has been designated as a hub for COVID-19 vaccinations and has listed Bosque County as a county they are supporting.

1000 doses of the vaccine will be earmarked for the hub each week and will be given by appointment only.

The sign-up list opens at 9 a.m. every Monday morning and those interested in receiving the vaccine will need to register online at ww.cleburne.net/covid19vaccine or call 817-357-4456 for assistance. Once all doses have been accounted for, registration will close until the next Monday.

The Cleburne Fire Department is administering the vaccines and is adamant about only allowing individuals who qualify under Phase 1A and 1B in the distribution plan to receive them.

As of 2:25 p.m. Monday, the Texas DSHS website reported 1,311 cases of COVID-19 in Bosque County, with 292 of those being probable. 1,529 people have recovered while 43 cases remain active. There have been 31 COVID-19 related deaths in Bosque County.

Monday morning Goodall-Witcher Healthcare reported 7,691 individuals had been tested for COVID-19. 5,425 of those tests came back negative while 930 were positive. There were zero tests pending.

As of 5:13 a.m. Tuesday, the Texas DSHS website reported 2,934 individuals in Bosque County have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 1,639 individuals have been fully vaccinated.