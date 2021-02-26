Cleburne opens COVID-19 vaccine hub to Bosque County residents

Body

Johnson County has been designated as a hub for COVID-19 vaccinations and has listed Bosque County as one they are supporting.

1000 doses of the vaccine will be earmarked for the hub each week and will be given by appointment only.

Those interested in receiving the vaccine will need to register online at www.cleburne.net/covid19vaccine or call 817-357-4456 for assistance. The next round of registration is scheduled to open at 9 a.m. Monday, March 1, 2021. Once all doses have been accounted for, registration will close until the following Monday.