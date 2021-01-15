Jan. 15 COVID-19 update

Body

Goodall-Witcher Healthcare posted the latest COVID-19 testing numbers Friday morning.

6,270 individuals have been tested, 4,485 have come back negative while 791 were positive. 15 results remain pending.

These numbers only reflect testing done at Goodall-Witcher.

As of Jan. 14 at 4 p.m., the Texas DSHS reports 790 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Bosque County. 194 cases are active and 751 have recovered.

The death toll has risen by one, bringing the count to 19 in Bosque County.

Goodall-Witcher Marketing and Public Relations Director Brett Voss said Friday that the hospital unsure of when the next round of vaccines would arrive, as many rural hospitals across the state still have not received their first shipment.

“Our COVID numbers are low compared to other counties and we were fortunate to get ours when we did,” said Voss.

In the meantime, we can all do our part to keep ourselves and others safe by wearing masks, practicing social distancing and washing and sanitizing often.