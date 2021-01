Subhead Initial program webinar will address ‘prairie landscapes’ for Austin

The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service in Travis County and John Hart, host of the “Central Texas Gardener” TV show on PBS, will kick off the 2021 Central Texas horticultural education series with the webinar “Restore. Reimagine. Reinvent. Prairie Landscapes for Austin.” John Hart, host of the “Central Texas Gardener” TV program, will present the first webinar in the horticultural…