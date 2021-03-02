BARK annual gala proves a doggone success

Body

BARK held its annual gala fundraiser Saturday, Feb. 27, where a host of people came out to support the local shelter.

Close to 115 individuals attended the event at the Market at the Mill in Clifton, a change of location from the Bosque Arts Center where the gala was held in years past.

Although the capacity size was smaller, BARK President Jackie Murski was confident the BARK supporters would make the night a success.

“We find that quality is better than quantity and people that are here are longtime BARK supporters and they know they will have to make up for the people we couldn’t get here. They understand our circumstances and our struggle,” said Murski.

One of the biggest events of the year, BARK’s annual gala accounts for over 50% of their budget.

“While we still host many fundraisers after this, this is our Super Bowl. It sets the tone for the year. It sets the pace on how many animals we can rescue,” said Murski.

The event opened with drinks, appetizers and a silent auction before guests were seated for dinner.

Because the event was sold out, BARK decided to stream the live auction over Facebook so those who preregistered could take part in the bidding from home.

The next event on the calendar is BARK’s second annual Egg My Yard. Murski said it started during the pandemic because Easter was one of the first holidays canceled due to COVID-19.

“We duplicated an idea that we saw somewhere and filled plastic eggs with candy and sold it as a package,” said Murski. “Then we egg yards in the dark the night before Easter so the kids can wake up and their parents don’t have to worry about doing anything for the Easter Bunny. We are the Easter Bunny.”

Murski said the event pulled in close to $1000 dollars in its first year and hopes to double that amount this year.

Murski said BARK was very thankful for the support they continue to receive.

“We know we provide a community service, and we know the community recognizes that,” said Murski.

“We’re hoping that the county recognizes that because we have been wanting some animal control in our county for some time. With our new sheriff and some new commissioners, we feel very confident that we can start opening those discussions for some changes in Bosque County towards animal