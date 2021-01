While the number of new COVID-19 cases increased a little slower than two weeks ago, Bosque County suffered two more deaths due to the virus, bringing the area’s total fatalities to 22. As of Monday, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services, the total number of confirmed cases in Bosque County reached 829, up from 801 the week before. Statewide, there were 208 new fatalities…

To access content, please login. Subscribe to the Clifton Record or to the Meridan Tribune.