The Clifton Horse Association received the green light on their request for $27,000 to make necessary improvements to the arena. Areas of concern include the bathrooms, bleachers and entrance and concession area. The Central Texas Fair and Rodeo is one of the biggest draws for tourists in the city. Ashley Barner | The Clifton Record

The Clifton City Council approved the Clifton Horse Show Association’s request for $27,000 for improvements to the rodeo arena. The areas to be addressed in the arena include the bathrooms, concession stand and entrance and bleachers. Currently, the bathrooms in question are not ADA compliant. The facility would have to be gutted and the concrete would have to be broken up to work on the…