Clifton ISD's Andy Ball selected for Elite Superintendent Academy

The Thompson Executive Leadership Institute in Austin has announced that Andy Ball, Superintendent of Clifton ISD, has been selected as one of only 25 superintendents from Texas and surrounding states to receive an academic scholarship to attend the 28th annual Superintendent Academy. The TELI Superintendent Academy is an elite, nationally known advanced leadership development program sponsored jointly by the Thompson Executive Leadership Institute and Region 13 Education Service Center in Austin.

“Being an effective superintendent is not only about being a team leader, but about being a trusting teammate as well and for me to be selected to participate in the TELI Superintendent Academy is a testament to the hard work, dedication and support of our #TeamCISD teachers, staff members, administrators and Leadership Team members and the great things they are doing every day,” Ball stated. “Also, without the support of my wife and family, as well as our #TeamCISD School Board, I would not have the opportunity to participate in such a unique and worthwhile program and I truly appreciate that support.”

According to Dr. Bob Thompson, TELI’s director, the Superintendent Academy is a highly selective, elite program and membership in the academy is competitive and by invitation only. Many more superintendents were nominated than were accepted into the academy.

Ball was nominated by school leaders in Texas, met a set of rigorous screening criteria and was judged by the screening committee to have a leadership skill set that will add value to the discussions in a “think tank” of peers and fellow cohort members. The goal of the institute is for school executives to come together to test ideas, discover new concepts and information, build networks and engage in face-to-face interactions with session leaders and each other. The academy takes on key issues that make a difference in the lives of students, in the success of campuses and districts and in the practice of educational administration. Academy attendees are provided with instant access to peer networks and experts in the field, as well as an array of other resources for professional growth and problem-solving. Ball said, “The list of TELI Superintendent Academy alumni is a who’s who of great superintendents and leaders, including #TeamCISD School Board Vice President Dr. Sandra Talbert, and I am humbled and honored to be one of this year’s academy selections. I look forward to the challenge and to learning from the outstanding leaders that will be participating.”

According to Thompson, the scholarship pays all academic costs for the academy, including a trip to attend an Executive Leadership training conference in Michigan. Superintendent Ball and Clifton ISD School Board members will also be invited to attend a three-day Visioning Session in June. At the Visioning Session, they will be led through joint leadership training and planning activities applicable to Clifton ISD. These district leaders will also meet with superintendents and board members from similar-sized districts to share ideas for increasing student achievement and developing a vision for the future of their schools. Admission to the TELI Academy, according to Thompson, is not only recognition of the superintendent, but also of the on-going efforts of the school board to improve education for children.