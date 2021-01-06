Commissioners hear county road woes, county officials take office

Ashley Barner | Meridian Tribune 12 a.m. New Year’s Day marked a new beginning for Bosque County as county officials were sworn into office. From left to right, Trace Hendricks, Luke Giesecke, Cindy Vanlandingham, and Billy Hall pose for photos after a brief ceremony at the Bosque County Sheriff’s Office.

CR 3112, which runs along the Bosque River in Clifton, belongs in part to the city of Clifton and to Bosque County. Residents are frustrated with the amount of truck traffic ignoring posted signs, contributing to the poor conditions of the roadway. Ashley Barner | Meridian Tribune

Tonya Fossett spoke to the commissioners during the first Bosque County Commissioners Court Meeting of 2021 Monday, expressing her concerns about traffic on CR 3112 by the Bosque River in Clifton. According to Fossett and her neighbor, Wade Dansby, who was also present at the meeting, buses and trucks are destroying the road because they are not adhering to posted signs. “[The county] fixes…