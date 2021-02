Subhead New Clifton Main Street project looks to donate kitchen essentials this spring

Love for Our Locals Project Lead Kat Schlumpf is partnering with local businesses and non-profit organizations to provide non-food essential household items to families in need. Schlumpf says the idea to consolidate support groups in the community came to them while reading an article about things often overlooked when donating. Ashley Barner | The Clifton Record

Love for Our Locals is a new project through Clifton Main Street, partnering with Clifton Texas Ministerial Alliance along with other local businesses and non-profit organizations, to provide support to the community through the donation of essential household items. Although the CTMA already provides services to the community through the food bank, mobile food pantry, the delivery of food to…