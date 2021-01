Forrest Murphy/Clifton Record/Morgan senior Mia Garcia (14) and the Lady Eagles defeated Arlington Texas Leadership Charter Academy, 35-27

The Morgan Lady Eagles’ and Arlington Texas Leadership Charter Academy Lady Eagles’ District 20-1A matchup Saturday (Jan. 2) saw offense come in spurts for both squads, with the teams combining for 28 first-quarter points and 29 third-quarter points while putting up a collective five points in the second and fourth periods. However in the end, Morgan proved the team to beat, successfully…