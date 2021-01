Forrest Murphy/Clifton Record/Meridian senior Dylan Poole (2) drives past two defenders for a layup.

The Meridian Yellow Jackets kept their District 12-2A game versus the Italy Gladiators close through the first half over the weekend, trailing by deficits of only four points (19-15) after one period and eight points (32-24) after two. Unfortunately for Meridian, a third-quarter offensive explosion for 33 points by Italy proved too much, as the Gladiators took a commanding 65-30 lead heading…